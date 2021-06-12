CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 15 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,387,297, including 23,050 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Almost 69% of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 52% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour period, 51,470 tests have been reported for a total of 25,125,050.
As of Friday night, 684 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 186 were in intensive care and 90 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 5 to June 11 is 0.9%.
A total of 11,902,049 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday at midnight, according to IDPH. On Friday, 38,593 doses were reportedly administered, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 45,606 doses.