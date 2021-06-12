CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday reported 336 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 30 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 749,097 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,324, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 421 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,539,921 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,536,566 on Friday, and 10,643,374 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but those younger than 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Find vaccination clinics at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule, according to ISDH:
Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Howard County:
Second Missionary Baptist Church
819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901
La Porte County:
Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ
2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360
Madison County:
Ivy Tech
815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013
Saturday (4 to 10 p.m.):
Harrison County:
Harrison County Fair
341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112
Additional clinics are planned next week as follows:
June 14-16 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Allen County:
Come As You Are Community Church
7910 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816
June 14-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Hobart High School Aquatic Center
2211 E. 10th St., Hobart, IN 46342
June 15-16 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Morgan County:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
June 15-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Jasper County:
First Church
5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392
Tippecanoe County:
Tippecanoe County Amphitheater
4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906
White County:
Reynolds parking lot
401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980
June 16-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Wayne County:
Ivy Tech, Richmond
2357 Chester Blvd., Richmond, IN 47374
June 16-19 (4 to 9 p.m.):
Jennings County:
Jennings County Fair
4920 N. State Rd. 3, North Vernon, IN 47265
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride by calling 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.
As of Saturday, a total of 5,384,791 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,722,309 first doses and 2,662,482 individuals who are fully vaccinated.