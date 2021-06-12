CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a driver early Friday morning in the South Loop.
Police said a 30-year-old man was sitting in a parked Volkswagen sedan before dropping off a friend in the 200 block of West Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m., Friday when Treyvon Marks approached him, asked him for a ride, and threatened to shoot him.
The victim exited his car when Marks showed his gun in his waistband, according to police.
Police said Marks fled the scene in the sedan, but then crashed into a parked car in the 700 block of South Wells Street, where he was arrested a short time later.
Marks has been charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in bond court on Sunday.