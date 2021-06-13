CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago is lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits, in accordance with the state’s Restore Illinois Phase 5.
According to a release from the Archdiocese, capacity limits will no longer be in place for masses, liturgies, sacramental celebrations, parish and school events and office activities.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Illinois: 298 New Cases, Including 11 Deaths; 52% Of Adults Fully Vaccinated
Physical distancing is also not required for vaccinated people but is recommended for unvaccinated people when possible.READ MORE: Man Shot While Standing Outside In Old Norwood Park
Masks are not required for vaccinated people, except priests or deacons celebrating infant baptism. Masks are also recommended for unvaccinated people while inside and in crowded areas.MORE NEWS: Miss And Mrs. America Nation Pageant Highlights Diverse Cultures; CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot Honored As Multicultural Woman of the Year
Other changes include lifting requirements for registration and resuming communion, singing and oral responses, however, communion from the cup is still suspended.