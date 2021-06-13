CHICAGO (CBS) — The oldest African American bar association in the country has sworn in its new president.
Chicago attorney Cannon Lambert Sr. will serve as the new president of the Cook County Bar Association.
Lambert was sworn in Friday night by Illinois Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville Jr.
Lambert has been recognized in the National Black Lawyers Top 100. He represented the family of Naperville native Sandra Bland in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Lambert’s wife, Amy, children, Ivory and Cannon II, and his mother and father, Patricia and Robert Mathis, were all there to witness his swearing in as the organization’s 107th president.