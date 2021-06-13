DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured Sunday morning in a crash on the city’s West Side.

Police say another car smashed into the officers in South Austin around 3:30 a.m. The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 5100 block of West Madison.

Both officers were hospitalized but are expected to be OK. The other driver was also hospitalized, but no condition was available.

CPD Supt. David Brown met with the officers at the hospital Sunday morning.

