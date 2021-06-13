CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured Sunday morning in a crash on the city’s West Side.
Police say another car smashed into the officers in South Austin around 3:30 a.m. The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 5100 block of West Madison.READ MORE: Miss And Mrs. America Nation Pageant Highlights Diverse Cultures; CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot Honored As Multicultural Woman of the Year
Supt. David Brown @ChiefDavidBrown met with the Officers and their families at the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries are non life threatening.
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 13, 2021READ MORE: Chicago Attorney Cannon Lambert Sr. Sworn In As New President Of Cook County Bar Association
Both officers were hospitalized but are expected to be OK. The other driver was also hospitalized, but no condition was available.MORE NEWS: Illinois Creates New Commission To Fight Backlog Of Unprocessed DNA Evidence
CPD Supt. David Brown met with the officers at the hospital Sunday morning.