CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be sunny and dry for the next five days.
Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 22 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago, Including Mass Shooting In Chatham
Sunday night will be clear with a low temperature of 64 degrees.READ MORE: Man And Dog Shot In Bronzeville
Temperatures will cool by midweek, and skies will remain sunny until Friday when storms return.
Forecast:
SUNDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 64
EXTENDED: Sunny. Cooler by midweek. Storms return Friday.