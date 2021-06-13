DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Sunday weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be sunny and dry for the next five days.

Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear with a low temperature of 64 degrees.

Temperatures will cool by midweek, and skies will remain sunny until Friday when storms return.

Forecast: 
SUNDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 64
EXTENDED: Sunny. Cooler by midweek. Storms return Friday.

