DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cook County, Juneteenth

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday, Cook County will kick off a weeklong celebration of Juneteenth.

This is the first year that Juneteenth will be a paid Cook County holiday.

READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 32 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago, Including Mass Shooting In Chatham

Virtual events Monday through Wednesday will include panel discussions on issues important to the Black community – from justice and education to culture, health, and wealth.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunny And Dry For Several Days To Come

On Thursday, there will be a health fair at Malcolm X College on the Near West Side, and on Friday, there will be a Black culture caravan, also at Malcolm X.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people were freed in Texas – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

MORE NEWS: At Drag March For Change, Protesters Call For End To Violence Against Black Transgender People

More information is available at JuneteenthIllinois.com.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff