CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is creating a new commission to help wipe out a backlog of unprocessed DNA evidence.
A new measure was just signed into law creating a state forensic science commission.
The measure was sponsored by State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt and State Rep. Lakesia Collins.
The goal is to improve coordination between police departments and forensic scientists to get DNA evidence processed and help solve crimes.
As of December the backlog had been cut in half, but thousands of cases still remain open.