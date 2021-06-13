DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a celebration of diversity as the 2021 Miss and Mrs. America Nation pageant recently took place in Lansing.

The event showcased participants from 35 different cultures. There were African dance performances and an array of fashions on the runway.

The goal of the organization is to empower women and children of all ages and ethnicities to reach their fullest potential.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot received the 2021 Multicultural Woman of the Year Award from organization CEO and former Miss Illinois USA Universal pageant winner Krystal Okeke.

