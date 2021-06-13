CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in West Englewood early Sunday, and an unmarked Chicago Police vehicle was also struck by gunfire.
At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was standing in the 6300 block of South Wood Street in West Englewood with several other men when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
An unmarked CPD vehicle happened to be parked at the end of the block at the time, and a round of gunfire hit the passenger side.
Police were not the target of the shooting, and no officers were injured, police said.
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.