CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago is lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits, in accordance with the state’s Restore Illinois Phase 5.
According to a release from the Archdiocese, capacity limits will no longer be in place for masses, liturgies, sacramental celebrations, parish and school events and office activities.
Physical distancing is also not required for vaccinated people but is recommended for unvaccinated people when possible.
Masks are not required for vaccinated people, except priests or deacons celebrating infant baptism. Masks are also recommended for unvaccinated people while inside and in crowded areas.
Other changes include lifting requirements for registration and resuming communion, singing and oral responses, however, communion from the cup is still suspended.