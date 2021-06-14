AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — After 30 years with the Aurora Police Department, Chief Kirsten Ziman is retiring.
Ziman rose from cadet in 1991 to sworn officer three years later. She worked in patrol, field training, community policing, and investigations as a domestic violence detective, and was then promoted to sergeant in 2003, lieutenant in 2008, and commander in 2010.
She rose to the highest rank in January 2016.
"At that time there were no females in rank whatsoever, so it never occurred to me that it was a possibility," she said at the time.
Ziman led the department through its darkest hour in a horrific mass shooting.
On Feb. 15, 2019, Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora – killing five of his coworkers and injuring five officers.
Ziman’s final day is Aug. 6.