CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago kicked off a full week of celebrations to honor the Juneteenth holiday.
At Daley Plaza Monday morning, there was a flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth is also called Emancipation Day.
It commemorates June 19, 1865 when Black people who were still enslaved in Texas finally learned they were free, nearly 3 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation.
June 19 will be a paid holiday for Cook County and state of Illinois workers.
Forty-eight states, including Illinois, honor Juneteenth as a holiday or day of remembrance.