By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:City of Chicago, Cook County, Juneteenth, state of Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago kicked off a full week of celebrations to honor the Juneteenth holiday.

At Daley Plaza Monday morning, there was a flag raising ceremony.

Juneteenth is also called Emancipation Day.

It commemorates June 19, 1865 when Black people who were still enslaved in Texas finally learned they were free, nearly 3 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation.

June 19 will be a paid holiday for Cook County and state of Illinois workers.

Forty-eight states, including Illinois, honor Juneteenth as a holiday or day of remembrance.

