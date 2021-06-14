CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have made an arrest in connection with an accident where two Chicago police officers were injured.

It happened Sunday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

According to CPD, 29-year-old Ryan Briscoe, 29, of Chicago was charged with the following:

Two (2) felony counts – Aggravated DUI/Accident/Bodily Harm

One (1) misdemeanor count – Driving Under Influence of Alcohol

One (1) misdemeanor count – Driving Under Influence of Alcohol – BAC 0.08

One (1) misdemeanor count – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Left

One (1) citation – Improper Left Turn – Two-Way Roadway

One (1) citation – Failure to Reduce Speed

Police say another car smashed into the officers’ squad car in South Austin around 3:30 a.m. The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 5100 block of West Madison Street.

CPD said “the offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information is available at this time.”

The front end of the police car was severely damaged, as was the front end of the civilian’s car.

Both officers were hospitalized but are expected to be OK. The other driver was also hospitalized, but no condition was available.

CPD Supt. David Brown met with the officers at the hospital Sunday morning.