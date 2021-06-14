CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be sunny day.
Monday's temperatures will be in the low 80s with humid conditions.
A Beach Hazard statement has been posted for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for high waves. Waves could be 3 to 6 feet height throughout the day.
Hello sunshine! Beauty of a morning. Calm now but a Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for 7AM-4PM — wave heights of 3 to 6 feet will occur. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/suKB8doc6t
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 14, 2021
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures heat up.
The next chance for rain is on Friday.