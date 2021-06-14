DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be sunny day.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with humid conditions.

READ MORE: CPS High School Dean Under Investigation For Homophobic Jokes On Facebook

A Beach Hazard statement has been posted for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for high waves. Waves could be 3 to 6 feet height throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures heat up.

MORE NEWS: 'Open Chicago' Concerts, Pop-Up Events, Markets Coming This Summer

The next chance for rain is on Friday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff