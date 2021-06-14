CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Daniel McCarthy has been reinstated to his position as pastor emeritus at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish and School, after the Chicago Archdiocese concluded that there was not evidence to back up sexual abuse allegations against him.
In October 2020, the Archdiocese said the McCarthy, pastor emeritus at the parish in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side, was asked to step aside from ministry by the Archdiocesan Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor about 50 years ago when McCarthy was assigned to Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago.
McCarthy was asked to live away from the parish while the matter is investigated.
The Review Board has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to suspect McCarthy is guilty of the allegations. Therefore, Blaise Cardinal Cupich has announced that McCarthy will be reinstated as pastor emeritus at the parish and will begin residing there again, effective immediately.
“This coming weekend, as we celebrate Fathers’ Day and honor all of those who have been fathers to us, I know that Father McCarthy will have a special place in your prayers and fond thoughts as you thank God for many gifts,” Cupich wrote.