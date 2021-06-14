CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers from the Gurnee Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office had to break up fights at Six Flags Great America on Sunday.
Police radio transmissions reported on social media that fights broke out near the front gates and near the Superman Ultimate Flight coaster, between about 7:00 and 9:00 Sunday night.
It was the first full capacity weekend at Six Flags since the pandemic began.
The theme park issued a statement on the incident:
The safety of our guests is always our highest priority and we have zero tolerance for any unlawful behavior. This was an isolated incident and Gurnee police, along with our own public safety officers, responded promptly. We continually adjust our security measures to maintain guest safety and well-being.