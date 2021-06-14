CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s more big proof we’re turning the corner on COVID-19.
Illinois reported 165 new cases.
That’s the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic last March.
And at 0.8% the positivity rate is the lowest since state health officials began tracking.
The city of Chicago announced more events as part of its "Open Chicago" initiative, from local markets and food events to "Taste of Chicago to Go."
Absent in the summer lineup are big music festivals like Chicago Blues Fest, Chicago Jazz Fest and the Chicago Gospel Fest.
Although Pritzker Pavilion will host some concerts at full capacity later this summer.
Ourselves & @chicagosmayor are excited to announce several returning, new and reimagined cultural events for the summer including House City, "@Chicago Presents" community events, @TasteofChi To-Go, @SummerDanceChi in the Parks and MORE! https://t.co/gIJFAz5XMM
— Chicago DCASE (@ChicagoDCASE) June 14, 2021