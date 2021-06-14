PERU, Ill. (CBS) — Police and the FBI were asking for help from the public Monday night in finding a teenage girl they say was kidnapped in the LaSalle County city of Peru.
Around 5:05 a.m., a resident near 7th and Plum streets in Peru called 911 after reporting hearing a girl screaming for help. The girl is believed to be 14 to 16 years old, the FBI said.
Peru police said physical evidence at the scene showed the girl was taken against her will. The FBI reported multiple witnesses reported two men forcing the girl into the vehicle as she screamed or yelled.
The FBI described the vehicle as a white pickup truck with a topper. Police have released surveillance images.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700, or Peru police at (815) 223-2151, ext. 0.