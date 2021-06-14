WESTMONT, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect was arrested in west suburban Westmont following a pursuit on Monday – more than three weeks after police said he carjacked a driver on Western Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.
At 6:35 a.m. Friday, May 21, a 55-year-old man was near a gas station in the 5000 block of South Western Avenue when someone got into his vehicle and tried to drive away, police said.
The victim tried to stop the carjacker, but the carjacker pulled a knife on him and threatened him, police said. The suspect drove off in the man’s car.
On Monday, officers found the car and were able to use CPD air support to locate and follow it. Officers pursued the car along the Stevenson Expressway and the Tri-State Tollway, according to Westmont police.
The driver was taken into custody in Westmont, police said.
Westmont police said when officers caught up to the stolen car, three people were transported to area hospitals because the car crashed at 63rd Street and Cass Avenue.
Illinois State Police will handle the investigation.