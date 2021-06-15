CHICAGO (CBS) — A view from a distance shows moving lights heading across the 41st Street pedestrian bridge over the Metra Electric tracks and Lake Shore Drive in Bronzeville.

They are actually motorcycles taking over the bridge – which is supposed to be there to help people walk across the Drive.

As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported Tuesday night, the two-wheelers are wreaking havoc on nearby neighbors.

“They come in hundreds, and hundreds of motorcycles crossing the bridge non-stop,” said Natasha Olguin.

Neighbors showed us video captured over the weekend, and said it was not the first time they’ve witnessed more than a dozen motorcyclists riding over the 41st Street pedestrian bridge.

“Just the other night, probably about 8:30, there was about 20 motorcycles that came across while pedestrians were walking across the bridge,” Olguin said. “That has happened twice.”

“It was quite shocking to see something like that,” said Marva Boyd.

According to Chicago Department of Transportation, the bridge was built to accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists, wheelchairs, and emergency vehicles. We sent the video to CDOT to review, and had yet to hear back as to whether motorcycles are allowed as of Tuesday night.

This also is not the first time CBS 2 has visited South Oakenwald Avenue – the residential street that runs just to the west of the Metra Electric or former Illinois Central tracks, and near which the pedestrian bridge begins.

In 2019, residents told us about loud music and liquor leading to pop-parties on their street. Last summer, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they reported the same problem.

Signage has been added to try to prevent people from parking and partying. But despite complaints to Chicago Police, and conversations with Ald. Sophia King (4th), neighbors feel not enough is being done to keep their quiet block safe.

Add the menace of motorcyclists, and neighbors Olguin and Boyd say it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“Why do we need to wait until something tragic happens before we see a change?” Olguin said.

“Who’s going to take responsibility for this, and when are we going to see some relief?” Boyd added.

The women said they would like to see cameras placed alongside the bridge. That way, the license plates of the motorcycles would be captured, and police would be able to track down those riding them over the bridge.