CHICAGO (CBS) — Is there any scenario in which Justin Fields would start on opening day of the 2021 NFL football season?
“There are so many things that can happen between now and Week 1, but Andy is our starter,” Nagy said on the Chris Collingsworth podcast. “Justin is our No. 2 and we are going to stick with this plan.”
That is the same stance the Bears took shortly after drafting Fields with their No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. And, while the Bears insist for now, that Dalton is still their starter – it likely won't be long before Fields is teaming up with receiver Allen Robinson.
Fields led his Ohio State Buckeyes team to the National Championship Game in 2020, completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in just eight games during the shortened season. His shining moment came in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns while playing through an injury.
Fields finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and seventh in 2020 proving himself to be one of college football’s top players.