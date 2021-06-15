CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot Tuesday night in a mass shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Full Sun Wednesday
Upon arriving, officers found that three men and two women had ben shot by an unknown person.
One man, 39, was shot once in the groin and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A second, age unknown, was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The third man’s condition was not known late Tuesday.READ MORE: With So Many Mass Shootings In Chicago, Pastor Worries That Chicagoans Are Becoming Numb
The women’s conditions were also unknown late Tuesday night. One of them was shot in the back.
The Fire Department said two of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and another was also taken to Mount Sinai.
Late Monday, there was no one in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.MORE NEWS: 'It Was Quite Shocking:' Residents Alarmed As Motorcyclists Keep Taking Over 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge Over Lake Shore Drive
This incident makes four mass shootings in Chicago in just two weeks.