LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears on Tuesday began their mandatory veteran minicamp with one surprise no-show.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season, was out with what Head Coach Matt Nagy says is an unexcused absence. But Nagy said he does expect Goldman to be back for training camp.

Meanwhile, the rest of the defense was present after most of them missed voluntary OTAs – including Eddie Jackson and Khalil Mack.

Allen Robinson was also practicing for the first time after signing the franchise tag and not getting a long-term deal.

Jimmy Graham is also back for a 12th season in the NFL, following an offseason that included a pretty serious rollover car accident and him seriously contemplating retirement.

“I won a ring, so I think about, you know, just knowing that it’s another year. I was unsure what I was going to do, but I talked to Ryan and talked to Matt, and you know, I’m onboard and I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back in that position,” Graham said. “I just want to make sure that I can make it through a season and make it through another playoff run. That’s kind of the biggest thoughts I always have. I never want to outlive my time, but I feel like I can still be used and I can still be welcoming, and I can still be here for this team and for these young kids.”

Graham signed with the Bears in 2020.