CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said a witness heard a gunshot around 6:15 a.m. on the 4500 block of South Wabash Avenue, and came out to find a 21-year-old woman in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Chicago’s Speed Cameras Churn Out Hundreds Of Thousands Of Tickets After Rule Change
Area One detectives are investigating.MORE NEWS: 'Assemble Chicago' Winner Announced To Create Multi-Use Spaces