By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Chicago News, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a witness heard a gunshot around 6:15 a.m. on the 4500 block of South Wabash Avenue, and came out to find a 21-year-old woman in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

