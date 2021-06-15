CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police stepped in on Tuesday to help a panicked mother.
In this case, the mother was a duck.
Her ducklings went down a sewer grate Tuesday morning in Uptown. Someone noticed and called 911.
Cars were towed to get to the grate. Every last duckling was fished out while mom watched and waited.
There were eight ducklings in all.
A CBS 2 viewer, Valentin Dragos, sent us video of the duckling rescue. He said the police rescue team got a short burst of applause – but didn’t seem to notice.