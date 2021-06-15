DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were shot inside a car that crashed on Lake Shore Drive early Tuesday morning.

Police said two men were shot inside a car near Elm Street right by Oak Street Beach. The car then crashed into a light pole with three men inside around 1:40 a.m.

One of the men died at a hospital.

A third victim was treated for injuries related to the crash.

