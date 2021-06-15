CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were shot inside a car that crashed on Lake Shore Drive early Tuesday morning.
Police said two men were shot inside a car near Elm Street right by Oak Street Beach. The car then crashed into a light pole with three men inside around 1:40 a.m.
One of the men died at a hospital.
A third victim was treated for injuries related to the crash.