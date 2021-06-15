DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, shooting, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)– An innocent bystander was caught in the cross-fire of a shooting in South Austin Monday night.

Chicago police said someone in a Dodge Charger, driving near Jackson Boulevard and Cicero Avenue just after 11:45 p.m., opened fire on a passing car.

READ MORE: Massive Chemical Plant Fire In Rockton, Illinois, Could Burn For Days

The offenders missed and instead shot a 36-year-old man in the head as he sat in a nearby parked van.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: FBI Releases Photo Of Pink Sandal Linked To Kidnapping Of Girl In Peru, Illinois

The shooter also hit the windshield of another passing car, causing its driver to crash into a light pole.

Police are searching for the shooter.

MORE NEWS: Weekend Guests At Six Flags Great America Say Crowds, Closed Rides, Huge Fight Involving 20 People Ruined Their Experience

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff