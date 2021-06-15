CHICAGO (CBS)– An innocent bystander was caught in the cross-fire of a shooting in South Austin Monday night.
Chicago police said someone in a Dodge Charger, driving near Jackson Boulevard and Cicero Avenue just after 11:45 p.m., opened fire on a passing car.
The offenders missed and instead shot a 36-year-old man in the head as he sat in a nearby parked van.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The shooter also hit the windshield of another passing car, causing its driver to crash into a light pole.
Police are searching for the shooter.