By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Violence, federal government, Gun Violence, Illegal Guns, Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday called for a united political front against what she called a “horrible plague” of violence.

She said the federal government needs to step up and help keep illegal guns from flowing into cities like Chicago.

“Cities individually cannot tackle this problem on its own – we just cannot. In Chicago, we’ve done absolutely everything possible, and we need help from the federal government because this is a national problem.”

The mayor said the White House did reach out this morning.

