CHICAGO (CBS)– If you you live in Illinois and struggled to spell “coronavirus,” you are not alone.
AT&T used Google trends to find the top searched "how to spell" words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24 2021.
The most searched misspelled word in Illinois was "coronavirus," and the state was among five other states struggling to spell the notorious virus.
Indiana's most searched misspelled word was "quarantine" and the state was not alone. Quarantine was the most searched misspelled word.
According to AT&T, the second most common misspelled word in American was “favorite.”