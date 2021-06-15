CHICAGO (CBS) — The Major Leagues are cracking down on the use of foreign substances that pitchers use to grip the baseball.
As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, the baseball just isn't get put into play enough as it is now. Strikeouts are at a record rate, and the league batting average is the lowest it has been in a half century.
So starting next Monday, pitchers who use any substance to get an advantage will be facing suspensions.
Manager Tony La Russa doesn’t see the issue affecting the White Sox.
"Here, it hasn't created any kind of distraction or adjustments, but I can't speak for everybody," La Russa said. "MLB sets the rules."
Umpires will do regular checks of all pitchers.
Violators will be ejected and face a 10-game suspension, with pay, and teams will not be able to replace that roster spot.
These now-illegal substances include everything from a paste called Spider Tack to sunscreen.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who left Monday night's game against the Sox with what's now diagnosed as a partial ligament tear, actually blames the midseason crackdown saying he didn't have time to adjust.
Pitchers have long used sunscreen and rosin on the mound to get a better grip, but these new concoctions seem to be really increasing spin rate leading to the record number of strikeouts.