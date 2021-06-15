CHICAGO (CBS) — Help has arrived for at least some Chicagoans dealing with mail problems for months.
The U.S. Post Office has set up new hotlines for people living in two of the city's worst trouble spots.
One is Mount Greenwood, where CBS 2 found mail piled up last December.
This after some people told CBS 2 they hadn’t received any mail in weeks.
"While we are heartened to see this new pilot project in our communities, we will continue to meet every month with local USPS leadership to hold them accountable and ensure these solutions are working for our constituents." said Representative Marie Newman (D-IL-03.)
“I appreciate Congresswoman Newman and the United States Postal Service leadership working together to improve our postal service,” said Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th.)
Homeowners in Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park can now call a dedicated hotline, promising to resolve mail issues within 24-hours.
For Mount Greenwood: 312-983-8135.
For Morgan Park: 312-983-8092.