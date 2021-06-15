CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday is the deadline for proposals for the land at Arlington International Racecourse sits on, are due.
A number of rumors have already been flying around: Including one suggesting the Chicago Bears may leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium at Arlington Park, which the team has not denied.
Despite the sale of the 326-acre property, the track is still moving ahead with its horse race schedule through the end of September.
🎆REMINDER: Only THREE weeks until our grand finale fireworks show! There are limited tickets still available, but will sell out soon! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/wCuKBDdner
— Arlington International (@Arlington_Park) June 12, 2021