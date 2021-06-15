DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Arlington International Racecourse, Chicago News, Proposals, Sale

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday is the deadline for proposals for the land at Arlington International Racecourse sits on, are due.

A number of rumors have already been flying around: Including one suggesting the Chicago Bears may leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium at Arlington Park, which the team has not denied.

READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?

Despite the sale of the 326-acre property, the track is still moving ahead with its horse race schedule through the end of September.

READ MORE: Chicago’s Speed Cameras Churn Out Hundreds Of Thousands Of Tickets After Rule Change

CBS 2 Chicago Staff