By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured when a porch collapsed Tuesday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the stairs on the back porch at 18 S. Lavergne Av. failed while people were on them Tuesday afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, and five were hospitalized in fair to serious condition, after a porch collapsed at 18 S. Lavergne Av.

Buildings Department officials were responding, but further details were not immediately available.

