CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured when a porch collapsed Tuesday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood.
Fire Department officials said the stairs on the back porch at 18 S. Lavergne Av. failed while people were on them Tuesday afternoon.
18 south Laverne. Plan 1 for porch collapse. Stairs failed while people were in them 6 transports including two young people. Five yellow 1 red. Building dept on scene. pic.twitter.com/hZdnvqNSny
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 15, 2021
One person was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, and five were hospitalized in fair to serious condition, after a porch collapsed at 18 S. Lavergne Av.
Buildings Department officials were responding, but further details were not immediately available.