By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pile of dozens of Divvy bikes was piled on top of each other at a docking station near Clark and Addison over the weekend as the Cubs hosted their first full-capacity weekend since the pandemic, as they took on the Cardinals.

Several people snapped and shared pictures of the metal mountain on social media.

It appears Divvy doesn’t mind the mess. It urges people to take their bikes to get to the ballpark on game days, and stations a valet there to collect the bikes.

By Monday morning, Divvy had the bike stall cleared out of all the excess bikes, and the docking station was back to normal.

