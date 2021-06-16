DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another sunny day is ahead.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the 70s with a light lake breeze.

READ MORE: 5 People Wounded In West Garfield Park Mass Shooting, Police Say

READ MORE: Andersonville Man Raising Money For Trevor Project With Art Installation On Porch For Pride Month

Temperatures heat up Thursday with highs near 90 degrees with rain and thunderstorms arriving in the evening.

MORE NEWS: 16-Year-old Fatally Shot In Gage Park

By the weekend, conditions cool off with the next chance for rain on Sunday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff