CHICAGO (CBS)– Another sunny day is ahead.
Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the 70s with a light lake breeze.

Temperatures heat up Thursday with highs near 90 degrees with rain and thunderstorms arriving in the evening.

By the weekend, conditions cool off with the next chance for rain on Sunday.