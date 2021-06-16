DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet Wednesday night with a low of 58.

Warm, southerly winds will pull highs back to 90 degrees on Thursday with plenty of sun.

7 a.m. Thursday: 06.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also Thursday, night a line of storms will form over Iowa – and they will head our way early Friday morning.

5 p.m. Thursday: 06.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the biggest threats with this fast-moving line of storms.

6 a.m. Friday: 06.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

After the early-morning storms Friday, it will be hot and humid with a high of 92.

7 Day Forecast: 06.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist