CHICAGO (CBS) — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a January carjacking and shooting that left a mother of two paralyzed.

Darrell Frazier, 18, of Lansing, was arrested Tuesday, and has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and armed violence; and two felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Frazier is being held on $500,000 bail, according to Kane County Jail records, and is due back in court on June 23.

Two other suspects in the carjacking, 26-year-old Edward McGee, of Harvey, and an unnamed 16-year-old, were arrested and charged in the case in April. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking.

Kim Weibring was inside her Hyundai Santa Fe, parked at a Wendy’s at 1260 Orchard Rd. in Aurora, around 4 p.m on Jan. 17.

Thieves pulled her out of her vehicle and shot her in the back, and left her on the pavement.

“She was carjacked. They put a gun to her head,” said Jon Reincke, Weibring’s stepfather, just days after the shooting. “The other carjacker grabbed her, pulled her out of the car, and they shot her in the back.”

Reincke added: “It doesn’t matter how old your kids are. You’re always a parent, and this is every parent’s worst nightmare. It really is.”

Weibring is the mother of two young boys. She was shot in the back, and was left on the cold pavement of the fast food restaurant as her car was stolen.

“Left her in a Wendy’s parking lot just flailing her arms,” Reincke said. “I mean, she couldn’t feel her legs. She was flailing around screaming.”

The bullet stuck in her spine. She’s now permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

“Obviously, she has a long road ahead of her,” Reincke said. “There’s a very good chance she may be paralyzed for life, and you know, you just ask yourself why.”

Still, Weibring was in good spirits not long after the shooting. Reincke said his stepdaughter sent a selfie from her hospital bed in January.