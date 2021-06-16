CHICAGO (CBS) — A car caught fire late Wednesday in a crash on Garfield Boulevard near the Dan Ryan Expressway.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar tweeted video from the scene of the crash on Garfield Boulevard at Wells Street.READ MORE: Asha Mosi Believes Her Clothing Company, 'Un-Cursed,' Can Be Catalyst For Powerful Change For Black Families -- And She Wants To Take It Beyond Clothes
Crash at Wells/Garfield. One car on fire the other is flipped upside down. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KKYD15rLzH
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 17, 2021READ MORE: Beverly-Morgan Park To Host First Juneteenth Festival, But Organizer Says, 'There Are Some People Who Are Opposed To The Diversity'
One car flipped upside down, while the other was on fire.MORE NEWS: Chicago Mass Shootings Causing Profound Trauma For Victims' Families And Surgeons Who Try To Repair Carnage Alike
Information about injuries was not immediately available.