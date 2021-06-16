DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Gage Park, shooting, teen shot

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy died in a shooting in Gage Park.

The boy was walking with a 20-year-old man, in the 5200 block of South Artesian around 10:11 p.m., when an offender approached them and started shooting.

The gunman ran off and was seen going west.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The 20-year-old was shot three times and remains in critical condition.

