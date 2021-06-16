CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy died in a shooting in Gage Park.
The boy was walking with a 20-year-old man, in the 5200 block of South Artesian around 10:11 p.m., when an offender approached them and started shooting.
The gunman ran off and was seen going west.
The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
The 20-year-old was shot three times and remains in critical condition.