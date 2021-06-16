LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — A water supply well is broken in west suburban Lemont, and outside watering is prohibited.
Residents have also been advised to conserve water in other ways.READ MORE: Gov. JB Pritzker Signs Legislation Making Juneteenth An Official State Holiday
Problems have arisen with Well No. 6 in Lemont, and the well motor, bowl assembly, and pipe have been transferred to a contractor’s facility for inspection.READ MORE: Porch Collapse Left 6 Injured On West Side This Week, But Porch Violations Overall Are Down In Chicago In Recent Years
In addition to a prohibition on outdoor watering, the Village of Lemont has advised ways that people can conserve water indoors to use outdoors for irrigating lawns and plants.
Among the ideas are placing a five-gallon bucket under the faucet of a bathtub or shower and capturing excess water as it warms, placing bowls in sinks while waiting for the water to get hot while rinsing fruits and vegetables, using water from leftover bottles, putting buckets outside or under rain gutter spouts when it rains, and covering your pool to prevent evaporation.MORE NEWS: CPD Piles On Overtime For Officers To Fight Spike In Gun Violence, But Expert Says It Will Take More To Stop The Trend
Updates to the situation with the well will be posted at the Lemont village website.