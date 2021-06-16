CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities said a mid rise fire engulfed the rooftop of a building on Chicago’s near North Side.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports from the scene where the Chicago Fire Department worked to put the blaze out.
It happened in a building located on Clark and Chicago Avenues. The building houses retail on the bottom floor and apartment buildings on the top floor.
CFD reported no injuries stemming from the fire.
The incident started before 11:00 Wednesday morning.
Authorities said the fire was in the decking on the roof and that fire did not get inside the building.
The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
