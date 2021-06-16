Season-High 23 For Allie Quigley As Sky Beat Minnesota LynxAllie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.

Keuchel Crisp Through 7, Leads White Sox Past RaysDallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Javy Báez Hits 15th Home Run, But Cubs Go On To Lose To MetsTaijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Eddie Goldman Absent From Mandatory Bears Minicamp; Jimmy Graham Has Returned After Debating RetirementThe Bears on Tuesday began their mandatory veteran minicamp with one surprise no-show.

MLB Goes Ahead With Crackdown On Use Of Foreign Substances By Pitchers; La Russa Says It Won't Be Issue For White SoxThe Major Leagues are cracking down on the use of foreign substances that pitchers use to grip the baseball.

Making A Difference: Coach Ernest Radcliffe Guides Young Men To Productive Lives Through SportsCoach Ernest Radcliffe has guided thousands of young men to productive lives through sports, and on Tuesday, he and his team celebrated 12 baseball players who are getting college scholarships.