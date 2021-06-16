PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Palos Park on Wednesday were investigating an attempted ruse burglary targeting a senior.
At 5 p.m., police said the suspected would-be burglar, a masked man, approached the woman in front of her home in the 9000 block of 119th Street while pretending to be a worker for a road crew on 119th Street. The man claimed he needed "warm water" to prepare for the roadwork, police said.
The victim said another man was seen waiting behind in the blue pickup truck.
The victim caught on that something was off about the situation and suspected the men were trying to lure her out of her home – so she locked the door and called 911, police said.
Palos Park police canvassed the area late Wednesday.
Police said people should be on guard for such burglaries, which involve someone coming to your door and luring you to an isolated room or outside, while a thief goes in and steals cash, jewelry, and other items.
Senior citizens are often targeted by such crimes, authorities said.