PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) — The Will County Health Department warned homeowners to be alert Wednesday after the discovery of a rabid bat in Peotone.
A homeowner found the bat in a main-level bathroom in a house in the 400 block of South Third Street in Peotone. Everyone was asleep with their bedroom doors shut when the bat was found, and none of the two adults and three teens in the home had physical contact with the bat.
The family dog had recently been vaccinated against rabies, and the family was advised to follow up with the dog’s veterinarian in regard to a bearded dragon and a chinchilla at the home.
This was the second rabid bat found in Will County this year. The first was captured in April, also in Peotone.
Health experts say if you find a bat, you mustn’t touch it. Instead, call animal control and make sure your pets’ rabies shots are up to date.
Will County Animal Control is available at (815) 462-5633.
More information on bats and rabies is available at this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site.