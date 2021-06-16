CHICAGO (CBS) — A man fired shots at officers from a car in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
An officer returned fire, but no one was struck.
Police said just before 8:30 p.m., officers stopped a sedan in an alley behind the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue after they saw the people inside not wearing seat belts. The officers came up on foot, and someone in the car shot in the officers' direction, police said.
A man was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, but a second man ran off and has not been found, police said.
A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Wednesday night.