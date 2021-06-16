CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday issued a community alert after a woman stabbed three people on separate occasions in Edgewater, Uptown, and East Lakeview.
The woman also threatened to shoot a fourth victim on one occasion.
In all the incidents, it appears the woman attacked or threatened the victims for no apparent reason, police said.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
• At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 5, in the 4800 block of North Marine Drive;
• At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the 1000 block of West Thorndale Avenue;
• At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at 4821 N. Broadway;
• At 4:25 p.m. Friday, June 11, at 3030 N. Broadway.
Police did not specify which of the four incidents involved a threat rather than a stabbing.
The 3030 N. Broadway address is the East Lakeview Mariano’s store, where there was a report of a stabbing on the Citizen app at the time. The 4821 N. Broadway address belongs to Thailand Food Corp.
The assailant is described in all four cases as a Black woman between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She was wearing a pink top in three of the incidents, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.