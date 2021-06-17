BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Burbank are sharing shocking cell phone video they believe could help them catch the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run one week ago.

Police say they are releasing the video to the public in the hopes someone recognizes the car and the people inside it.

“They did exit the vehicle,” said Burbank Police Chief Richard Shore. “The driver did exit, along with the passenger.”

The shocking footage was captured just moments after the car hit two people crossing South Cicero Avenue just after 11 p.m., Thursday, June 10.

“They did look at the people laying on the ground, and instead of caring about them, they decided to get back in their car,” Shore said.

The scene was recorded by a witness, and now Shore said he needs the public’s help tracking down who killed Nanette Hillock and left her boyfriend injured. There are certain things he wants everyone to take a good look at.

“We are thinking it is a Buick Regal 2010 to 2014,” he said. “The big identifier on it is a broken left taillight. That’s a huge identifier, along with the passenger on the video you’ll see he has green Bulls shorts; it’s not too common that you see that.”

He calls the hit-and-run especially horrific and wants whoever is responsible to explain why they didn’t stay at the scene.

“These are human beings. This is humanitarian thing. It’s an accident,” he said. “Just stop and render aide, get the ambulances over there, not just take off. Somebody knows something, please, for closure of the family, come forward.”

Burbank police said they do have several cameras along Cicero Avenue, however, due to where the hit-and-run happened, none of them captured the crash.

Anyone with any information about the hit-and-run and the people in that video is asked to contact Burbank police.