By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night during an attempted carjacking near the Loyola University Water Tower Campus and just west of the Magnificent Mile.

At 10:21 p.m., the 35-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with his girlfriend in the 0-99 block of East Chestnut Street when an assailant came up and demanded the keys to his car while holding a gun, police said.

The assailant then shot the victim the neck before fleeing in a waiting Honda sport-utility vehicle, police said.

The victim as taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating.

