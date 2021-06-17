CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night during an attempted carjacking near the Loyola University Water Tower Campus and just west of the Magnificent Mile.
At 10:21 p.m., the 35-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with his girlfriend in the 0-99 block of East Chestnut Street when an assailant came up and demanded the keys to his car while holding a gun, police said.
The assailant then shot the victim the neck before fleeing in a waiting Honda sport-utility vehicle, police said.
The victim as taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating.