CHCIAGO (CBS)– Chemtool officials said Thursday they are confident the materials burning in the Rockton chemical plant fire “pose no threat” other than short-term smoke irritation.
The company released the following statement:READ MORE: Supreme Court Rejects GOP Challenge To Obamacare, Upholding Health Care Law
“The materials impacted in the fire are liquid ingredients and finished greases used in a variety of lubrication applications. We have provided a list of products and ingredients impacted by the fire to the local authorities, and our health and safety experts have completed a thorough evaluation of the materials burned.”
The fire began around 7 a.m. Monday at the Chemtool plant at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Some neighbors in the area reported hearing small explosions as the fire started burning. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants, and grease products for machinery.READ MORE: Chicago’s Speed Cameras Churn Out Hundreds Of Thousands Of Tickets After Rule Change
The fire prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to send in the Illinois National Guard.
The company said health officials will continue to monitor air and water sources with additional testing.MORE NEWS: As CPS Watchdog Investigates Dean's Homophobic Facebook Posts, Mayor Vows Review Of City's Social Media Policy
An evacuation order remained in place Wednesday as an effort continued to suppress the chemical plant fire.